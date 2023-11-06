close
India likely to close discussions on 2 more IPEF pillars in US next week

According to government officials, the process for domestic approval for signing the supply chain resilience agreement is underway

Shreya Nandi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
India, along with 13 other nations under the US-initiated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), is likely to substantially close discussions on two more pillars – clean and fair economy – during the upcoming ministerial slated to take place in San Francisco next week.

With this, the negotiations related to three out of IPEF’s four pillars will be completed within a year-and-a-half since the launch of the economic initiative. Already, the legal scrubbing process of the second pillar – the supply chain resilience
First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 7:28 PM IST

