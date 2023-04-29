close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India 3rd largest ecosystem for startups globally: CDS General Anil Chauhan

"By 2024, we hope to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in the world," said the CDS

ANI General News
CDS General Anil Chauhan

CDS General Anil Chauhan

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan called India the third largest ecosystem for startups globally and hoped for India to become the fourth-largest economy overtaking Germany by 2024 while speaking at an event in New Delhi on Saturday.

"India is emerging as the third largest ecosystem for startups globally and over 84,000 startups recognized by the government exist today. By 2024, we hope to overtake Germany to become the fourth-largest economy in the world," said the CDS.

Talking about the major change undergoing in the global order Chauhan said, "The global security environment currently is in a state of flux and the new order is yet to crystallize. Post world War 2, the Trans-Atlantic Anglo-Saxon lands, could not unite around Europe, the way actually the Russian invasion of Ukraine has done. On the other hand, Russia and China are getting closer to Iran actually joining this particular bandwagon."

"India has close relationship with both the West and as well as the Russians that place us very uniquely in this geopolitical construct. A quick regional scan of Europe and Asia would indicate that nations are bracing for the looming prospects of uncertainty instability and a major change in the global order. This is getting reflected in the policies of most nations as they increased their defence budget, CDS explained further."

Regarding the government policies under Make in India initiative, CDS said the government has simplified the industrial licensing system, increased the FDI limit, marked funds for research and development and MSMEs and provided a level playing field for the private companies in defence manufacturing, said CDS.

Today our defence industries are already manufacturing a wide variety of military hardware to meet the requirements of the defence forces, as well as for exports. This has led to an increase in the share of domestic requirements, which has been on the uptrend in 2018. I believe that defence manufacturing is the new sunrise sector that will witness major growth in the future, said CDS further.

Also Read

Women's Entrepreneurship Day: 5 women who are breaking the glass ceiling

Has the rally in defence-related stocks run its course?

Launch of 'Innovation Bridge' to connect US, Indian defence startups

Hockey World Cup final, Germany vs Belgium: Germans out to stop Red Lions

DPIIT to undertake third party assessment of Startup India Seed Fund Scheme

Bengal govt to conduct audit to identify irregularities in PMAY scheme

Nitish defends Kejriwal over alleged spending of Rs 45 cr on renovations

PM Modi urges women to enrol for Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

No expectations from PM, why are they not showing FIRs?: Priyanka Gandhi

Conviction rate in election-related offences high in Karnataka: EC official

General Anil Chauhan was appointed as the second Chief of Defence Staff after nine months after the unfortunate death of General Bipin Rawat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Startup India

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Latest News

View More

FDIC asks JPMorgan, PNC to submit final bids for First Republic by Sunday

Federal Deposit Insurance Corp
4 min read

Nitish defends Kejriwal over alleged spending of Rs 45 cr on renovations

Nitish defends Kejriwal over alleged spending of Rs 45 cr on renovations
1 min read

PM Modi urges women to enrol for Mahila Samman Saving Certificate

Modi, PM Modi
2 min read

US lawmakers propose bill to ban AI from launching nuclear weapons

Artificial intelligence, AI, machine learning
2 min read

Germany sets new standard for cheap, national mass transit at $54 a month

A railway platform display promotes the Deutschland-Ticket, in Berlin
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

How Russian oil is still powering Europe's cars with help from India

Bloomberg Photo
2 min read

Why were Atiq Ahmad, his brother paraded before media: SC asks UP govt

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Time and money: The impact of govt projects missing their deadline

Railways electrification
2 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon