India Gem and Jewellery show concludes; reports biz of 80 tonnes of gold

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and delegates from across India participated in the event

Press Trust of India Mumbai
gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 10:15 PM IST
The India Gem and Jewellery Show (GJS) reported a business of over 80 tonnes of gold during the three-day-long event, All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) said on Monday.

The third edition of GJS, which began on April 7, concluded on Monday.

"The show of this magnitude even with high priced gold is very encouraging. We are delighted with the response of 15,000 national and international buyers participating in the show and we did more than 80 tonnes business. It is a testament to the resilience of the jewellery industry in India," GJC chairman Saiyam Mehra said in a statement.

Retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, traders and delegates from across India participated in the event.

Topics : Gold | jewellery

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

