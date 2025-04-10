India, Japan emerge as bright spots amid global deal slowdown: Report

Despite a 6 per cent dip in global deal activity in the first quarter of 2025, India and Japan have emerged as bright spots, offering hope to investors navigating turbulent markets, according to a GlobalData report.

The report stated that mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity and venture financing deals all saw year-on-year declines globally, driven by economic uncertainty and tightening capital flows.

M&A deals registered a 5 per cent decline in volume during Q1 2025. The number of private equity deals was down 2 per cent, while venture financing dropped 8 per cent.

Against this subdued backdrop, India and