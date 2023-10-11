India launches 'Operation Ajay' for return of citizens from war-torn Israel

India is launching 'Operation Ajay' to facilitate the return from Israel of those Indians who wish to come back home, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes as the military conflict between Hamas militants and Israel continued for the fifth day.

"Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return," Jaishankar posted on X.

"Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," he said.