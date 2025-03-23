Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India needs urgent cooldown strategy as 2025 may break heat records

India needs urgent cooldown strategy as 2025 may break heat records

Meteorologists attribute the early heatwave to an extremely dry winter season, among other factors

Increasing heatwaves will impact public health, especially outdoor workers, reducing productivity

Puja Das New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

If 2024 was the warmest year in recorded history, 2025 might be worse. States like Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh are already recording temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.
 
With heatwaves arriving earlier than expected, in late February, scientists and meteorologists warn of more frequent and severe extreme weather events in 2025. Rising sea surface temperatures could have widespread effects on urban infrastructure, real estate, pharmaceuticals, energy, and agriculture. February this year was the hottest in 125 years, despite La Niña’s cooling influence. From March to May, most of India – except for southern, extreme northern, and northeastern
