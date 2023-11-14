Sensex (-0.50%)
India-Russia discuss joint production of aircraft weapons for IAF: Report

Russia continues to be India's largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year's report from the SIPRI.

india russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Russia's sate-controlled arms exporter Rosoboronexport is discussing with Indian enterprises the joint production of aircraft weapons for the Indian Air Force, Russia's RIA state news agency reporter early on Tuesday.
"Rosoboronexport is working with Indian private and public enterprises to organise joint production of aviation weapons and integrate them into the existing aviation fleet in India," RIA cited Rosoboronexport's General Director Alexander Mikheyev as saying.
No details were provided about which Indian companies would be involved or when potential production would start.
Russia continues to be India's largest arms supplier with its share of Indian defence imports at 45% in 2022, according to this year's report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
Mikheyev said that Rosoboronexport and Indian partners has provided the Indian Ministry of Defence with Su-30MKI fighter jets, tanks, armoured vehicles, and shells.
India and Russia have also started at the beginning of the year joint production of the AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India-Russia ties Russia Indian foreign policy Ministry of Defence

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

