India's demographic time bomb: Committee to study 'fast population growth'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed “population explosion” a cause for concern in his first Independence Day (I-Day) speech from the Red Fort after leading his party to a second successive Lok Sabha (LS) win in 2019. He described those who limit the size of their family as “patriots”.
In his annual Vijayadashami address in 2022, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned about the dangers of “religion-based population imbalance”, citing examples like the creation of new countries such as South Sudan, East Timor, and Kosovo in the 21st century. He called for the framing of a population