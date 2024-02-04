Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's demographic time bomb: Committee to study 'fast population growth'

As the population inches towards critical mass, Centre forms a high-powered committee to dissect the challenges of rapid growth, paving the way for solutions in the pursuit of a Viksit Bharat

India population public people
Premium

Representative Picture

Archis Mohan New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed “population explosion” a cause for concern in his first Independence Day (I-Day) speech from the Red Fort after leading his party to a second successive Lok Sabha (LS) win in 2019. He described those who limit the size of their family as “patriots”.

In his annual Vijayadashami address in 2022, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat cautioned about the dangers of “religion-based population imbalance”, citing examples like the creation of new countries such as South Sudan, East Timor, and Kosovo in the 21st century. He called for the framing of a population

Also Read

Idol of Lord Ram to be installed at Ayodhya temple on Jan 22: Mohan Bhagwat

India may have more elderly persons than children by 2050: UN report

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

UP Budget to be based on PM vision of making India developed by 2027

Prez Murmu suggests global collaborations to ensure 'environmental justice'

Police notice over MLA poaching allegation does not mention FIR: Atishi

Sri Lanka's Marxist party to make official visit to India on Monday

UCC draft gets Uttarakhand Cabinet nod on eve of special Assembly session

Topics : RSS RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speech RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Indian Population demographic dividend BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon