India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

India’s richest people now have a larger share of national income than in more than a century. The top 1 per cent of Indians earns 22.6 per cent of the national income compared to 15 per cent earned by the bottom 50 per cent of the population, according to a study by the World Inequality Lab.

The study titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India 1992-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj’ is authored by economists Nitin Kumar Bharti of New York University, Lucas Chancel of Harvard Kennedy School, Thomas Piketty and Anmol Somanchi of the Paris School of Economics.

“In 2022-23,