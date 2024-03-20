Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

India's income inequality at 100-year high; worse than colonial era: Study

The top 1 per cent of Indians hold the maximum national income share at 22.6 per cent compared to key peers

GDP, per capita income
Premium

The top 1 per cent in the United States has 20.9 per cent of the total income

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s richest people now have a larger share of national income than in more than a century. The top 1 per cent of Indians earns 22.6 per cent of the national income compared to 15 per cent earned by the bottom 50 per cent of the population, according to a study by the World Inequality Lab.

The study titled ‘Income and Wealth Inequality in India 1992-2023: The Rise of the Billionaire Raj’ is authored by economists Nitin Kumar Bharti of New York University, Lucas Chancel of Harvard Kennedy School, Thomas Piketty and Anmol Somanchi of the Paris School of Economics.

“In 2022-23,

Also Read

Cumulatively ravaging effects of inequality

Inequality a relative concept; absolute poverty India's urgent concern: CEA

The geography of unequal growth

I-T dept leverages tech to scrutinise tax returns, recovers Rs 36,000 cr

Budget 2024: Rebate under new income tax regime may be hiked to Rs 7.5 lakh

India's solar waste could reach 600 kilotonnes by 2030, shows study

Indian Railways earned Rs 1,229 cr from cancelled waiting list tickets

SC grants interim bail to businessman in Delhi Excise policy 'scam'

SC agrees to list PIL against practice of parties promising freebies

SC to hear BRS' K Kavitha's plea challenging her arrest on March 22

Topics : Income inequality in India British government indian government Employment in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEMaruti Suzuki Share PriceHoli 2024ZomatoIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon