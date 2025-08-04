Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

India has a big traffic problem. Three of its cities — Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune — have made it to the list of the world’s top-five most traffic-congested cities, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024.

The study analysed traffic patterns across 501 cities in 62 countries. The report showed that 76 per cent of the cities worldwide experienced increased travel times compared to 2023. Sneha Sasikumar

Kolkata most congested city in India

Kolkata, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds per 10 km, has the most-congested in India and the second-most congested worldwide, according to