Home / India News / Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Datanomics: India's huge traffic congestion crisis in global spotlight

Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune rank among the world's top five most congested cities; Delhi escapes top 50 despite leading in vehicle registrations

Delhi had the highest number of vehicle registrations over the four years till 2024.

Sneha Sasikumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

India has a big traffic problem. Three of its cities — Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Pune — have made it to the list of the world’s top-five most traffic-congested cities, according to the TomTom Traffic Index 2024.
 
The study analysed traffic patterns across 501 cities in 62 countries. The report showed that 76 per cent of the cities worldwide experienced increased travel times compared to 2023. Sneha Sasikumar
 
Kolkata most congested city in India
 
Kolkata, with an average travel time of 34 minutes and 33 seconds per 10 km, has the most-congested in India and the second-most congested worldwide, according to
