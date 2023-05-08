close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India seeks investments from ADIA, Mubadala for renewable, digital sectors

India has sought investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and sovereign investor Mubadala in various areas, including renewable and digital sectors, an official statement said on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rupee, economy, inr, India

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India has sought investments from Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and sovereign investor Mubadala in various areas, including renewable and digital sectors, an official statement said on Monday.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh, who is in the UAE, held meetings with the senior leadership of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala.

"Welcoming the surge in investments from the UAE to India, Rajesh Kumar Singh invited both companies to explore new sectors for investing in India, especially the renewable and digital sectors," the commerce and industry ministry said.

Currently, the UAE is the seventh largest investor in India with an estimated investment of USD 18 billion, it added.

Singh and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeoudi jointly inaugurated events to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE.

After the implementation of the free trade agreement, bilateral trade has witnessed a 20 per cent growth.

Also Read

Ahead of Arabian Travel Market, Abu Dhabi targets 24 mn visitors by 2023

Calicut-bound AI flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flames detected mid-air

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart

Abu Dhabi seeks Indian investments, invites start-ups to establish hubs

Abu Dhabi fund invests $500 mn in Kotak Investment's 13th real estate fund

Government bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

SC seeks Centre's response on a plea challenging release of Anand Mohan

Supreme Court censures Bar for obstructing lawyers as volunteers

Haryana wrestling body suspends 3 officials for agitation against WFI chief

We will take legal action on WB ban: 'The Kerala Story' filmmakers

India's exports to the UAE rose 12 per cent to USD 31.3 billion in 2022-2023.

Singh also inaugurated the Kerala Pavilion at the Annual Investment Meeting in Abu Dhabi.

On Tuesday, he will also inaugurate the International Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai.

The secretary will also be the chief guest at an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, in which around 100 companies from India and UAE, including representatives of various export promotion councils, are expected to participate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Abu Dhabi Investment

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Photo: Twitter
2 min read

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

China Flag
2 min read

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion may have seemed far-fetched. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon