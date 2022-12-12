Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing people aware of the matter.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

