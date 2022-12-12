Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart

-
-
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing people aware of the matter.
(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 09:34 IST
