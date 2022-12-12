JUST IN
Deloittee CEO to focus on India, climate crisis solutions after retirement
Tata group to open 100 small, exclusive Apple stores in India: Report
At $171 billion in 2022, India Inc clinches highest ever yearly M&As
Myntra gets 130,000 first-time shoppers from non-metros on Day 1 of sale
Team MRF Tyres bags European Rally Championship Award
With focus on efficiency, start-ups scale back ops in major reversal
Raymond Realty's performance has silenced critics, says Gautam Singhania
Jaiprakash Associates board meet to sell cement units on Monday
Srei CoC offers window for resolution applicants to revise bids by Dec 15
Air India nears historic order for up to 500 jets from Airbus and Boeing
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Deloittee CEO to focus on India, climate crisis solutions after retirement
Business Standard

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest nearly $400 million in Lenskart

ADIA in advanced talks with Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million

Topics
Lenskart | Lenskart investment | Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) is in advanced talks with Indian eyewear retailer Lenskart for an investment of up to $350 million to $400 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing people aware of the matter.

 

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lenskart

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 09:34 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.