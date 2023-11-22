Sensex (0.14%)
Indian Army contingent departs for Australia for joint military exercise

Joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND-23, will be conducted from November 22 to December 6, 2023

Indian Armed Forces contingent (Photo: PIB)

Indian Armed Forces contingent

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
The Indian Armed Forces contingent, comprising 81 personnel, departed for Perth, Australia on Wednesday to participate in the second edition of the joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND-23. The exercise will be conducted from November 22 to December 6, 2023.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence, stated: "The Indian contingent comprises 60 personnel from a Battalion of the GORKHA Rifles. The Australian Army contingent comprising 60 personnel will be from the 13th Brigade. One officer from the Indian Navy and 20 personnel from the Indian Air Force will also participate from the Indian side. The Australian contingent will include 20 personnel each from the Royal Australian Navy and Royal Australian Air Force."
The "AUSTRAHIND" was started in 2022 and the first edition was conducted in Mahajan, Rajasthan. The exercise aims to foster collaborative partnership and share best practices between India and Australia. It will also promote interoperability while undertaking operations in urban- and semi-urban terrain under Chapter VII of United Nations on peacekeeping operations.

The press release further stated: "The joint exercise will promote exchange of ideas and jointly rehearse tactics, technique and procedures for conducting tactical operations. Training curriculum also includes sniper firing, and jointly operating surveillance and communication equipment to achieve a high degree of situational awareness. Casualty management and evacuation will also be rehearsed besides tactical actions at company/battalion level."

Both nations, through AUSTRAHIND, will focus on promoting understanding between the two militaries and further strengthen the defence cooperation between the two friendly nations.

Topics : India Australia Indian Army Australia BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

