Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Indian CBG industry will see interest from investors: EverEnviro MD

Mahesh Giridhar speaks about India's second stab at Compressed Bio-Gas, after an initial attempt to convert waste-to-gas failed

EverEnviro MD Mahesh Girdhar
Premium

EverEnviro MD Mahesh Girdhar

S Dinakar Chennai
10 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 7:33 PM IST
India’s first attempt at converting its mounting waste, which is choking cities and the countryside, to cleaner natural gas completely failed – as a standing committee report on Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) pointed out. Against a target of installing 5,000 CBG plants in six years by 2023-24, only 40 plants have come up – with only 9,000 tons of CBG sold as against an output target of 15 million tons per year by 2023-24, equivalent to 54 million cubic metres of gas a day. At such output levels, India could have eliminated two-thirds of its LNG imports.

A new crop of

Also Read

Indian Oil approves 2 joint ventures to set up compressed biogas plants

Entry of Adani, Ambani likely to energise compressed biogas space

Failure to meet household gas demand will have consequences, says regulator

6 in 10 urban Indians worried about climate change, its long-term impact

Mahanagar Gas soars 7% as PAT more-than-doubles in Q2, margins expand

India, UAE begin 2-week military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' in Rajasthan

Consecration ceremony in Ayodhya a chance for global branding of UP: CM

Declare Tamil Nadu floods as severe natural disaster: CM Stalin urges PM

Uttar Pradesh to install 50 lightning detection sensors to avert casualties

Uttar Pradesh tax mop-up may zoom 40% to Rs 2.62 trillion in FY24

Topics : Climate Change biogas plants Environment Carbon emissions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon