Indian CBG industry will see interest from investors: EverEnviro MD

A new crop of

India’s first attempt at converting its mounting waste, which is choking cities and the countryside, to cleaner natural gas completely failed – as a standing committee report on Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) pointed out. Against a target of installing 5,000 CBG plants in six years by 2023-24, only 40 plants have come up – with only 9,000 tons of CBG sold as against an output target of 15 million tons per year by 2023-24, equivalent to 54 million cubic metres of gas a day. At such output levels, India could have eliminated two-thirds of its LNG imports.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com