Jaisalmer to Bikaner: Indian travellers in 'hot pursuit' of luxury

It is 42 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer — not the most pleasant time to visit the golden city of Rajasthan, known for its yellow sandstone structures. Yet, some are skipping the hills for its luxurious heritage havelis. The summer discounts make them a cool destination.

Step into Suryagarh, where average room tariffs range from Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,000 a night during the peak winter season. But this is summer, an off-season period for the hotel, which had remained closed every previous summer. However, this year, the establishment has decided to slash the tariff to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000