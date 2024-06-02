Business Standard
Jaisalmer to Bikaner: Indian travellers in 'hot pursuit' of luxury

More inclined to seek unique experiences, willing to brave the heat, and explore beyond traditional holiday seasons

Suryagarh Spaces Facade
Suryagarh in Jaisalmer, with room tariffs in the range of Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,000 in the peak season has slashed rates to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000 a night during the off season summer months

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
It is 42 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer — not the most pleasant time to visit the golden city of Rajasthan, known for its yellow sandstone structures. Yet, some are skipping the hills for its luxurious heritage havelis. The summer discounts make them a cool destination.

Step into Suryagarh, where average room tariffs range from Rs 48,000 to Rs 55,000 a night during the peak winter season. But this is summer, an off-season period for the hotel, which had remained closed every previous summer. However, this year, the establishment has decided to slash the tariff to Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000
Topics : LUXURY Luxury travel Indian travellers rajasthan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

