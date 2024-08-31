Business Standard
Home / India News / IndiGo flight's emergency landing at Kolkata airport due to engine failure

indigo airlines, indigo

It was learnt that the left side engine of the aircraft failed after take-off. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight had to make an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport minutes after take-off on Friday night due to an engine failure, a senior official said.
Flight 6E0573 from Kolkata to Bangalore, which became airborne at 10.36 pm on Friday, made an emergency landing at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport at 10.53 pm after failure of its left engine, he said.
However, no fire or spark was reported, the Airports Authority of India spokesperson said on Saturday.
The full emergency declared at 10.39 pm was withdrawn at 11.08 pm, he said.
Both the runways at NSCBI airport were handed over to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to make those available for the plane to land back safely, the spokesperson said.
It was learnt that the left side engine of the aircraft failed after take-off as a result of which it had to come back to Kolkata, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo airlines emergency landing Kolkata airport

First Published: Aug 31 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

