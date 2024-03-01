Private hospitals to move Supreme Court over standardising rates

The Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), which represents medium and private small hospitals, has written to the Union Health Ministry and also decided to approach the Supreme Court, days after the apex court ordered the Centre to fix standardised rates for various medical procedures.

Speaking to Business Standard, Giridhar Gyani, Director General, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), said that a team of representatives has already met Health Secretary Apurva Chandra on Thursday to discuss the issue.

A letter was also submitted to the Union Health Secretary, arguing that there was no scientific study on the cost of procedures.

AHPI recommended chalking out the