close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jio rolls out 82,500 sites for 5G service, Bharti Airtel less than 20,000

According to the data, Reliance Jio has rolled out 82,509 sites for 5G services, while Bharti Airtel has 19,142 sites as of March 3

Press Trust of India New Delhi
jio, reliance jio

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio has rolled out over four times more 5G sites compared to its competitor Bharti Airtel, according to official data published by the Department of Telecom.

According to the data, Reliance Jio has rolled out 82,509 sites for 5G services, while Bharti Airtel has 19,142 sites as of March 3.

"After the inauguration of 5G services in the country by the Hon'ble PM, Telecom Service Providers continue to progressively roll out 5G services and required infrastructure in a phased manner across the country," the DoT said in a monthly summary report comprising status of telecom projects and infrastructure update.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services on October 1 and the telcos have covered 410 districts within six months of the launch.

According to the DoT data, Delhi has 13,094 sites for 5G services, which is the highest in the country.

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Mumbai also have the bulk of 5G sites in the range of 7000 to 8,900.

Also Read

Airtel World Pass international plans for prepaid, postpaid users announced

Deliberate attempt by Airtel to defame Jio's user friendly tariffs: RJIL

Fixed broadband may trigger next leg of growth for RJio, Airtel: Analysts

In a bid to counter rival Jio, Airtel introduces new 'postpaid family plan'

Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?

CCI clears Berhyanda's 76% stake acquisition in Suven Pharmaceuticals

Auditors not expected to look at every single invoice, transaction: ICAI

Understanding the wet-bulb effect: How heat and humidity affect us

Merchandise exports may cross $500 bn this fiscal due to healthy demand

ISRO to transition out from manufacturing operational space systems

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reliance Jio Jio network Airtel 5G service in India

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon