Joyshree Das Verma takes over as FICCI Ladies Organisation president

She has been appointed by Israel as its Honorary Consul for Northeast India

Joyshree Das Verma takes over as FICCI Ladies Organisation president | Photo: X @FICCIFLO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Joyshree Das Verma took over as the 41st National president of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the oldest women-led and women-centric business chamber of South East Asia for 2024-25.
She has been appointed by Israel as its Honorary Consul for Northeast India.
Verma is also the Director of HR firm Kaapro Management Solutions Pvt Ltd.
"I am honoured to lead FICCI FLO as the 41st National President. Under the theme 'Collective Vision, Collaborative Action for the year 2024-25, our endeavour is to build a strong, inclusive community dedicated to sustainable progress, fostering individual growth, and inspiring impactful change," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FICCI women empowerment Women leaders

First Published: Mar 29 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

