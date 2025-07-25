Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

Karnataka to reduce SSLC passing marks to 33% starting from 2025-26 session

The draft Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025 was notified on Thursday

schools

According to the proposed guidelines, candidates must secure an average of 33 per cent marks, combining both internal assessment and external examination, to be declared pass. (Photo: ANI twitter)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka government has issued a notification reducing the pass percentage for SSLC exam from 35 to 33, effective from the academic year 2025-26  The draft Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board First Regulations (Amendment) 2025 was notified on Thursday.

According to the proposed guidelines, candidates must secure an average of 33 per cent marks, combining both internal assessment and external examination, to be declared pass.

This reduction was implemented through an amendment to the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board Act, 1966.

"Candidates shall secure an average of 33 per cent marks in internal assessment and external examination combined and shall be declared pass if they secure at least 206 marks out of a total of 625 marks, including at least 30 per cent marks in each subject out of the total marks of the respective subject," the notification issued by the Department of School Education & Literacy stated.

 

According to the notification, 15 days have been given to public to file objections to this new proposed rule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Yashwant Varma

Lok Sabha to take up removal motion against Justice Varma: Rijiju

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

India, UK firms upbeat on FTA to double trade to $112 bn by 2030: Goyal

PK Mishra, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

Low-cost finance, private sector role key to nuclear projects: PK Mishra

JP Nadda, Nadda

Covid vaccine didn't raise risk of deaths among young adults: Nadda

Supreme Court, SC

Udaipur Files: SC asks HC to hear pleas against govt nod for film's release

Topics : Karnataka Students

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon