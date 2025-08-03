Land pooling policy: Punjab govt's urbanisation push faces rural resistance

Punjab farmers are back on the streets. This time not against the Centre, but in protest against a |controversial land pooling policy of the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government notified in June.

The policy aims to kick-start a new wave of urbanisation in the predominantly rural state. Some experts say it was announced by using certain provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act of 2013, popularly known as LARR-2013.

According to them, the government’s argument is that LARR, with its mandatory requirements such as social and environmental impact assessments