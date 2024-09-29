News HIGHLIGHTS: Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, workers join Congress in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 114th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11:00 AM today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate several projects worth over Rs 11,200 crore in Maharashtra via video conferencing.
Mobile internet services will be suspended for eight hours on Sunday during the written exam for Grade III recruitment. Mobile internet will be suspended statewide from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on September 29 for the Grade III written exam. Voice calls and broadband on fixed lines will remain functional, the state government announced. A whopping 7,34,080 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts; the first shift for Bachelor's Degree Level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12.00 noon and the second shift for HSLC (driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 p.m.
Hurricane Helene's massive rains caused widespread destruction across the US Southeast, claiming at least 56 lives, displacing many residents, and leaving millions without power. Rescue efforts began to reach those stranded by the flooding. In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper reported 10 deaths, while South Carolina confirmed 19 fatalities, including two firefighters in Saluda County. Georgia saw at least 17 deaths, two of which were caused by a tornado in Alamo. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis updated the death toll in Georgia to 11, including several drownings in Pinellas County. US President Joe Biden expressed concern over the devastating hurricane
Haryana was plagued by scams under dealers' rule: Uttarakhand CM slams Cong in Haryana
Fake branch claiming to be of SBI busted in Chhattisgarh, three booked
Punjab CM holds meeting to review paddy procurement arrangements
Hours after he was discharged from the hospital, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday reviewed the paddy procurement arrangement and said his government is fully ready for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) beginning October 1. Mann, who was diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, was discharged from Mohali's Fortis hospital earlier in the day, after the doctors attending to him said all his parameters and pathological tests were normal.
Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Gujarat's Banaskantha district
Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in the Ambaji area of Banaskantha district, disrupting normal life and creating inconvenience for the commuters in the area on Sunday. The relentless downpours caused near-flood conditions in the area, with many vehicles being half submerged in the rainwaters. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall and lightning in parts of the state for Sunday evening.
'It's not possible to restore Article 370 through Assembly': Ghulam Nabi Azad
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution is not possible through the assembly, asking people not to get misled by false promises of the politicians and vote for development and progress.
Several AAP leaders, workers join Cong in Delhi ahead of polls in 2025
Several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers on Sunday joined the Congress in the presence of its Delhi president Devender Yadav, an official statement said. Yadav offered them Congress scarfs to welcome them into the party at the DPCC office.
Day before SC hearing on RG Kar case, doctors take out rallies demanding security at hospitals
Junior medics from various government hospitals accompanied by the general public participated in torch rallies across the city on Sunday demanding justice for the murdered R G Kar hospital doctor and security at their workplaces, a day before the Supreme Court is set to hear the case involving the alleged rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee. The rallies were organised from R G Kar hospital, Sagore Dutta Hospital, SSKM Hospital, Calcutta Medical College, and Jadavpur in south Kolkata.
BJP making all efforts to derail alliance in J&K: Sachin Pilot
Accusing the BJP of making every possible effort to derail the Congress-National Conference alliance, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said the high voter turnout in two phases in Jammu and Kashmir "benefitted" the alliance. Pilot expressed confidence that the Congress would win a two-thirds majority in Haryana.
France submits final price offer for 26 Rafale Marine jet deal ahead of NSA visit
France has submitted the final price offer to India for the 26 Rafale Marine Jet deal just ahead of the scheduled visit of Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to the country. Defence sources told ANI that the best and final price offer has been submitted to the Indian authorities by the French side for the project and a significant price reduction has been given after tough negotiations in the proposed contract.
HCLTech staffer dies after cardiac arrest in Nagpur, says firm
An employee of HCLTech died after suffering a cardiac arrest in the firm's office in Nagpur city, with the IT major sharing that he was provided emergency care at the campus clinic before being rushed to the hospital. According to the police, Nitin Edwin Michael (40), who worked as a senior analyst, was found unresponsive after he entered the washroom of the office of HCL Technologies Ltd. in the city's Mihan area around 7 pm on Friday.
Will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power: Kharge at J-K rally
Asserting that the Congress will fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he will not die until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is removed from power. Kharge, who became unwell while addressing a poll rally in Kathua district, made the remarks after being administered medical assistance.
Light rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh, 22 roads closed
Light rains were witnessed in few parts of Himachal Pradesh and 22 roads are closed for vehicular traffic in the state, officials said on Sunday. The highest number of ten roads was closed in Kangra, seven in Sirmaur, three in Mandi and two in Kullu district, as per the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).
BJP workers to visit families hit by political violence in Left Front, Congress regimes: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that BJP workers would visit families of those affected by political violence during the rule of the Left Front and the Congress in the state and collect first-hand information about atrocities on them. He said the exercise is aimed at delivering justice to political violence-hit people.
MP bus accident: Death toll rises to 9; CM extends financial help to kin of deceased
The death toll in the accident of a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district has gone up to nine as three more persons succumbed to their injuries, police said on Sunday. Seven of the deceased hailed from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, they said. MP CM Yadav said the district administration was instructed to provide treatment to the injured and extend financial help to family members of the deceased according to government rules.
Punjab CM Mann gets discharged from Mohali's Fortis Hospital
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who was diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, was discharged from Mohali's Fortis Hospital on Sunday, said sources. Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains met Mann in the hospital to inquire about his health.
