LIVE: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Nepal announced that India will provide a financial assistance package of approximately NPR 1000 crores to Nepal to provide further support following the recent earthquake in Jajarkot. The Indian embassy in Kathmandu said in a press statement that the EAM and Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal NP Saud also witnessed the handover of the fifth tranche of post-Jajarkot earthquake relief supply provided by the Indian government. Earlier in November, 128 people died and at least 141 were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway in the Chotigam area of the Shopian district. Acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Chotigam area of the south Kashmir district, the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation early in the morning, an official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. So far, there has been no report of any loss of life on either side, the official added.India is likely to project higher economic growth estimates of around 7 per cent for the FY 2023-24 ending in March, compared with earlier government forecasts when the National Statistical Office releases its first advance GDP estimates on Friday. As per the report, an increased estimate of annual gross domestic product is widely expected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its growth forecast last month to 7 per cent for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.5 per cent.