Liquor worth Rs 759 cr sold by Bevco between August 21-30 in Kerala

The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (KSBC) this year registered a record liquor sale of around Rs 759 crore between August 21-30 amidst the Onam festival.

The liquor sales this year was 8.5 per cent more than last year's Rs 700 crore during the same period, KSBC CMD Yogesh Gupta told PTI.

"Between August 21 and 30, liquor worth around Rs 759 crore was sold by KSBC. Last year it was Rs 700 crore," he noted.

On Uthradom (on the eve of Thiruvonam day), KSBC, also known as Bevco, sold alcohol worth Rs 116.19 crore which was also more than last year's Rs 112.07 crore on the same day.

"Around 6 lakh customers were served by Bevco shops on Uthradom day (August 28). More than 2,000 customers per shop on an average on a single day," Gupta said.

While there was no liquor sales on Thiruvonam -- on August 29 -- the next day saw sales of around Rs 93 crore, he added.

There are around 301 government-run liquor outlets across the State.