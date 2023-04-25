close

Live: 7.1 magnitude undersea earthquake damages hospital in Indonesia

A strong undersea earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on early Tuesday sent streams of people fleeing to higher ground in eastern Indonesia before the Tsunami danger passed.

Footage released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency showed streams of people in a village on Mentawai Island fled to the highlands by foot and motorcycles under the rain in darkness, while some patients at the village's hospital were evacuated to its yard as cracks showed in the facility's floor.

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 8:52 AM IST

