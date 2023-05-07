close

LIVE: 9 injured, several people killed at Texas outlet mall; gunman dead

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
gun, gun law, gun permit, mass shooting, US gun law, US gun permit

Photo: Pexels

A gunman shot multiple people at an outlet mall in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, on Saturday, killing an unknown number and sending hundreds of shoppers fleeing in panic in the latest gun violence to strike the country, officials said. Calls reporting gunshots came in about 3.40 pm local time from the Allen Premium Outlets. Witnesses told The Associated Press they saw multiple victims, including some who appeared to be children, and that they saw a police officer and a mall security guard who appeared to be unconscious on the ground.

Topics : USA Texas Congo Floods

First Published: May 07 2023 | 6:39 AM IST

