Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday for pre-arrest bail amid tight security as his party PTI announced a rally on the occasion and asked followers to gather near the court for his address.The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have signed a preliminary agreement in the Saudi port city of Jeddah to avoid harming civilians, a news channel reported. The warring parties stressed that the interests of the Sudanese people are a priority, agreeing to allow all civilians to leave the besieged areas, the Al Arabiya news channel reported.