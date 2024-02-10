LIVE: No clear majority in Pak polls as results draw closer to finish line

A new order by US President Joe Biden appeared to ease a split among Democrats over his military support for Israel's war in Gaza, with lawmakers on Friday praising the order authorizing a swift cutoff of military aid to countries that violate international protections of civilians. In other words, Joe Biden has now attached a condition to the military aid to Israel for its war effort against Gaza. The decision will likely help him shore up support among center-left Senate Democrats for his proposed $95 billion supplemental assistance package, which is aimed primarily at military aid for Ukraine in its war with Russia and for Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza, a PTI report said.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s brain implant company, Neuralink Corp has switched the location of its business incorporation to Nevada from Delaware, taking steps to cut ties to a state where Musk has suffered significant legal setbacks — one over pay and another over his acquisition of Twitter, now renamed X.