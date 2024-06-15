LIVE: PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit, says visit 'productive'
9:36 AM
Delhi water crisis: Geeta colony residents dependent on water tankers for their needs
Water supplied through tankers to Delhi locals in Geeta Colony area, amid water shortage in the national capital this summer
9:06 AM
Noida police nabs eight crime suspects within 48 hours
The Noida Police nabbed eight men suspected of criminal activities within 48 hours following a series of encounters in which seven of the eight suspects suffered gunshot injuries, according to a PTI report which cited police officials. Among those held is a Delhi-based robber who has over two dozen criminal cases registered against him. Additionally, two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were also arrested, the officials said.
8:50 AM
G7 countries vow to tackle 'unfair business practices' by China
The Group of Seven (G7) countries expressed their determinations to tackle what they called "unfair business practices" by China that were undermining their workers and industries, according to a draft statement on the final day of their annual summit. The G7 statement also warned of action against Chinese financial institutions that helped Russia obtain weaponry for its war against Ukraine. Notably, China is among the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil. Pope Francis also joined the leaders of Italy, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Japan in southern Italy on Friday, in a historic appearance at a G7 Summit. He participated in the discussion regarding artificial intelligence.
8:49 AM
Windfall tax on petroleum crude cut to Rs 3,250 per MT from Rs 5,200
Government has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 3,250 ($38.90) per metric tonne Rs 5,200 rupees, effective June 15, according to a notification issued on Friday.
8:32 AM
Gurugram Police to use cooling jackets as the heat wave continues across the nation
Gurugram Police have been provided with cooling jackets to beat the heat as the heat wave continues across the nation.
8:31 AM
PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit, says visit 'productive'
PM Modi on Friday, June 14, left for home after concluding his day-long visit to Italy during which the prime minister attended the G7 summit and held bilaterals with several world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis, PTI reported. Addressing a session of the G7 summit in Italy's Apulia region, PM Modi called for democratisation in technology and said it must be made creative to lay the foundation of an inclusive society. He spoke at lengths on the importance of ending the monopoly in technology with a particular emphasis on the technology around artificial intelligence.
