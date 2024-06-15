LIVE: PM Modi leaves for home after attending G7 Summit, says visit 'productive'

The Noida Police nabbed eight men suspected of criminal activities within 48 hours following a series of encounters in which seven of the eight suspects suffered gunshot injuries, according to a PTI report which cited police officials. Among those held is a Delhi-based robber who has over two dozen criminal cases registered against him. Additionally, two members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang were also arrested, the officials said.

The Group of Seven (G7) countries expressed their determinations to tackle what they called "unfair business practices" by China that were undermining their workers and industries, according to a draft statement on the final day of their annual summit. The G7 statement also warned of action against Chinese financial institutions that helped Russia obtain weaponry for its war against Ukraine. Notably, China is among the biggest buyers of Russian crude oil. Pope Francis also joined the leaders of Italy, the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Japan in southern Italy on Friday, in a historic appearance at a G7 Summit. He participated in the discussion regarding artificial intelligence.