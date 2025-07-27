Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admission

On a humid July afternoon, Manish Kumar sits idle behind the counter of his tiny photocopy and print shop at Malka Ganj chowk, scrolling through his phone. The June-July months used to be the highest grossing period for his business because of the Delhi University (DU) admissions. But not anymore.

Since Covid-19, the DU’s shift to only online admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has severely impacted small businesses - from stationary shops to eateries and rickshaw pullers- in the institute’s vicinity and its colleges across Delhi. The university has been offering both online and offline admissions since 2016.