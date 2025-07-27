Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admission

Local businesses feeling the impact of online Delhi University admission

Since Covid-19, the DU's shift to only online admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has severely impacted small businesses

Delhi University, DU
premium

This year too, the DU admission season has begun, but not as usual. It is no longer a community event, but a solitary online task.

Md Kaifee Alam New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On a humid July afternoon, Manish Kumar sits idle behind the counter of his tiny photocopy and print shop at Malka Ganj chowk, scrolling through his phone. The June-July months used to be the highest grossing period for his business because of the Delhi University (DU) admissions. But not anymore. 
Since Covid-19, the DU’s shift to only online admissions through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has severely impacted small businesses - from stationary shops to eateries and rickshaw pullers- in the institute’s vicinity and its colleges across Delhi. The university has been offering both online and offline admissions since 2016.
Topics : Businesses DU Admissions Delhi University
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon