Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / DU announces first seat allotment result for over 71,000 UG seats

DU announces first seat allotment result for over 71,000 UG seats

The list, published at 5 pm, by the university includes allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges

Delhi University, DU

The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi University on Saturday released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26, kickstarting the final phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

The list, published at 5 pm, by the university includes allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges.

The candidates, who have been allotted seats, are required to "accept" the seat by 4:59 pm on July 21.

The colleges will verify and approve the applications by July 22 and the last date for payment of admission fees under this round is July 23.

The university has announced that the second CSAS allocation list would be released at 5 pm on July 28.

 

The academic session for first-year undergraduate students is scheduled to commence on August 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India plane crash

'Not factual': FIP sends notice to WSJ, Reuters over AI171 report coverage

8,000 homebuyers brace for Supreme Court hearing on Amrapali Group

Meghalaya govt sets up real estate regulatory authority under 'Rera Act'

Restaurant

Delhi plans to scrap MCD restaurant licence to boost ease of business

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Five policemen suspended over gangster's murder in Patna's hospital

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Under 'Make in India', we're assembling, not manufacturing: Rahul Gandhi

Topics : Delhi University DU colleges DU admission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon