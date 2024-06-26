Lok Sabha Speaker LIVE: Om Birla vs K Suresh in first Lok Sabha Speaker election in nearly 50 years
BS Web Team New Delhi
LS Speaker election LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha to pick Om Birla as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The remaining MPs who have not already taken the oath or made the affirmation to do so will sign the roll of members.
The NDA has picked previous Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for the important parliamentary posi again, but its bid for a consensus was thwarted by the opposition which forced an election by nominating Kodikunnil Suresh as its candidate. The opposition's last-minute decision to go for a rare contest came after senior BJP leaders did not agree to its precondition that the INDIA bloc must be offered the post of Deputy Speaker in lieu of supporting Birla, who is the clear favourites in case of an election.
Usually, the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected through consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. The contest will witness the BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, up against the Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara. Suresh is the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha. Both the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.
9:25 AM
NDA’s Om Birla vs INDIA bloc’s K Suresh for Lok Sabha Speaker post
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will move the motion in Lok Sabha to elect Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Birla as the speaker of the Lower House
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:36 AM IST