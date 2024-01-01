Sensex (    %)
                        
Manipur CM N Biren Singh expresses concern over attacks on state forces

The CM held a meeting with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs and party leaders on Sunday and discussed the situation with them

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concern over the attacks on state forces and said that a delegation will soon go to Delhi to meet central leaders and apprise them of the situation.
Singh's statement came in the wake of five state police commandos injured in a attack at the border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Saturday. They have been airlifted to Imphal and admitted to hospital.
Taking to X, Singh said "The unprecedented attacks against the state forces in the recent times have become a serious national security threat. While the state and central security forces are actively engaged in maintaining control over the situation, it is also imperative for the combined security forces to adopt a robust and comprehensive approach to deal with these elements, who are relentlessly attempting to destabilise the state of Manipur."

The CM held a meeting with BJP state president A Sharda Devi, ministers, MLAs and party leaders on Sunday and discussed the situation with them.
Singh said a delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders to apprise them about the situation in Manipur.
"Joined a high-level meeting of @BJP4Manipur in presence of Smt @AShardaDevi Ji, President BJP Manipur Pradesh, Hon'ble Ministers, Hon'ble MLAs and party karyakarta to deliberate on a stringent approach to deal with elements who are hell bent on destabilising Manipur. A delegation will also be going to Delhi soon to meet the central leaders in this regard," he said on X.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

