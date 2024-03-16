Sensex (    %)
                             
Firms report electoral bonds under donations, miscellaneous expenses

A reading of the reports suggests that there is no standard practice for reporting political contributions and it is left to the company's discretion to report them as they find fit

Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

With no template to follow, many large listed companies have reported purchases of electoral bonds and other political contributions in their annual reports in various formats.

The data is shown under “miscellaneous expenses and donations” with a note explaining the amount spent on electoral bonds or contributions to political parties.

A reading of the reports suggests that there is no standard practice for reporting political contributions and it is left to the company’s discretion to report them as they find fit. Many companies have clubbed all donations without giving a breakup, while a lot of large purchasers have not mentioned bonds in

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 12:08 AM IST

