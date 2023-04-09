close

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 3-5 days, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday

Boys jump into the Ganga River to beat the heat during a hot summer day, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:17 PM IST
There will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next 3-5 days, said India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

However, there will be no significant heatwave conditions over any part of the country during the the said period.

Northeast India and the western Himalayan region will have normal temperatur during the same period, IMD said

It also predicted light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lighting/gusty winds very likely over Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on April 9 and over Kerala during the next five days.

Topics : Indian Meteorological Department | UN Climate change report

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

