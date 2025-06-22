Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

MGNREGA verdict in, but tug of war between Centre, state lingers in Bengal

In a landmark judgment last week, the Calcutta High Court directed the Centre to resume the implementation of the stalled MGNREGA in West Bengal from August 1

According to a reply tabled in Parliament, total unpaid dues of around ₹5,583 crore towards West Bengal were pending under MGNREGS till August 1, 2023.

Ishita Ayan DuttSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Even as both the TMC and the BJP claim ‘victory’ after the Calcutta HC’s order on resumption of MGNREGA in the state, political fault lines are likely to widen before Assembly polls next year, explain Ishita Ayan Dutta & Sanjeeb Mukherjee
 
In a landmark judgment last week, the Calcutta High Court directed the Centre to resume the implementation of the stalled Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in West Bengal from August 1, prospectively.
The Centre had put on hold the release of funds under the scheme since March 9, 2022, in accordance with the provisions under section 27
