Mission LiFE may be merged into national action plan on climate change

The government is considering adding Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), according to two sources.

Currently, the NAPCC has eight active missions across sectors like water, energy, and agriculture, aimed at addressing climate change.

The incorporation of Mission LiFE into the NAPCC aims to better quantify the needs of individuals and businesses while creating awareness, a government official said.

Prime Minister Modi had pitched for Mission LiFE at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The mission was officially launched in October