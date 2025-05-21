Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Mission LiFE may be merged into national action plan on climate change

Mission LiFE may be merged into national action plan on climate change

Currently, the NAPCC has eight active missions across sectors like water, energy, and agriculture, aimed at addressing climate change

Mission LiFE, water, energy, agriculture,
Premium

Photo: NITI Aayog

Puja Das New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is considering adding Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC), according to two sources.
 
Currently, the NAPCC has eight active missions across sectors like water, energy, and agriculture, aimed at addressing climate change.
 
The incorporation of Mission LiFE into the NAPCC aims to better quantify the needs of individuals and businesses while creating awareness, a government official said.
 
Prime Minister Modi had pitched for Mission LiFE at the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The mission was officially launched in October
Topics : Climate Change Agriculture energy sector water

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon