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Home / India News / Modi meets UN chief ahead of BRICS; discusses conflicts, navigation freedom

Modi meets UN chief ahead of BRICS; discusses conflicts, navigation freedom

Both leaders also underscored the significance of "multipolarity" and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UNSC, to "reflect contemporary realities," the MEA said

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2026

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres meets India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their bilateral meeting ahead of BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, September 11, 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 10:39 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ahead of the BRICS Summit, as both leaders held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI and global food security.

Both leaders also underscored the significance of "multipolarity" and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UNSC, to "reflect contemporary realities," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13.

Prime Minister Modi met with the UN Secretary-General on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit here, it said.

"UNSG Guterres congratulated PM Modi for India's chairship of the BRICS for the fourth time. Both leaders underscored the significance of multipolarity and the need to reform multilateral institutions, including the UN Security Council, to reflect contemporary realities," it said in a statement.

 

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"They also held discussions on various issues, including ongoing conflicts and freedom of navigation, sustainable development, human-centric AI, progress in renewable energy and global food security," the MEA said.

PM Modi also wished UNSG Guterres the very best for the remainder of his tenure.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Had a wonderful meeting with UN Secretary-General Mr. Antonio Guterres. Discussed multiple subjects including the ground covered in India's BRICS Presidency, India's commitment to strengthening multilateralism and the urgent need for UN reforms. @antonioguterres @UN @BricsIndia2026." Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and several other leaders arrived in Delhi on Friday to attend the two-day BRICS summit that gets underway from Saturday.

President of New Development Bank Dilma Rousseff and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Chief Zou Jiayi have also reached the capital for the summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 10:38 PM IST