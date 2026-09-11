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India proposes DPI repository, capacity-building centres for Brics nations

India has proposed a digital public infrastructure repository, capacity-building centres and voluntary pilot projects to support digital transformation across Brics countries

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Our Bureau New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:01 PM IST

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India has proposed capacity-building centres for Brics member states for building a future-ready workforce and a digital public infrastructure (DPI) repository for Brics countries, as per discussions among communications ministers of the Brics countries.
 
Pilot projects of DPI solutions for digital transformation for Brics countries have also been proposed, which will be voluntary, demand-driven, cross-Brics projects by countries with established capabilities in DPI to support innovations and address context-specific digital transformation challenges.
 
“We note the proposal to launch the digital public infrastructure repository for Brics countries by India, a knowledge sharing repository showcasing best practices, open platforms, and successful digital public infrastructure models from Brics countries to advance the agreed work of Focus Group on Digital Public Infrastructure,” the joint statement following the 12th Brics communications ministers meeting said. The statement, issued last month, pointed to the ongoing discussions between member countries on four key pillars.
 
 
The pillars include sustainable and resilient digital and information and communication technology, or ICT, ecosystems; cybersecurity and trustworthy ICT; digital skilling and capacity building; and innovation, startups and entrepreneurship. India assumed the chairship in 2026.
 
“We encourage Brics countries to contribute voluntarily and benefit from shared resources, publications, and technical materials,” the statement added.
 

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:00 PM IST