Home / India News / 2W firms' plea against anti-lock braking systems installation junked

2W firms' plea against anti-lock braking systems installation junked

The move, if implemented, will require 2W companies to fork out around ₹7,300 crore annually to make the vehicles safer. The draft requires all ICE 2Ws below 125 cc, electric below 11 kWh to put ABS

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Morth) has turned down a plea by two-wheeler (2W) companies to not make installation of anti-lock braking systems (ABS) on all new 2Ws — internal combustion engine (ICE) or electric — above 50 cc or with speeds over 50 kmph mandatory from January 1, 2026. 
The move, if implemented, will require 2W companies to fork out around ₹7,300 crore annually to make the vehicles safer. The draft mandate requires all ICE 2Ws below 125 cc and electric below 11 kWh to install ABS. Earlier it was mandated for 2Ws over 125 cc only
