National campaign for conservation of biodiversity launched in Goa

The National Campaign for Updation and Verification of People's Biodiversity Register (PBR) was launched in Goa on Tuesday marking a significant step towards the documentation and preservation of India's rich biodiversity.
The launch was organised by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in association with the Goa State Biodiversity Board, National Biodiversity Authority and Goa government.
Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey emphasised the importance of maintaining the delicate balance in nature.
"It is important to maintain the delicate balance present in nature. One must return to it as much as one takes away from it," he said.
He further highlighted the need for people's participation in successfully in implementing the provisions of the Biodiversity Act 2002.
"It is important to not only spread awareness, but also ensure people's participation to make the idea behind these provisions a success," the minister said
At least 2,67,608 people's biodiversity registers (PBR) have been prepared in the country so far, by biodiversity management committees entrusted with the crucial task of documenting natural resources and traditional knowledge associated with them, he said.
Apart from the campaign launch, an exhibition showcasing unique products from each biodiversity management committee was inaugurated during the event.
