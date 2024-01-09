Sensex (    %)
                        
NEET exams for postgraduate medical studies rescheduled to July 7

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said on Tuesday

Medical

Photo: iStock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said on Tuesday.
The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility for the exam this year is August 15.
The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3.
 
 
"In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled," the NBEMS said in a notice.
"The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024," it said.
According to the recently notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023", the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.
The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NEET NEET UG All India Institute of Medical Sciences Kolkata Medical college Medical colleges Health Ministry

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 2:56 PM IST

