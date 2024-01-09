NEET exams for postgraduate medical studies rescheduled to July 7

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences said on Tuesday.

The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility for the exam this year is August 15.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on March 3.



The conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on 3rd March 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall be 15th… — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

"In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled," the NBEMS said in a notice.

"The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024," it said.

According to the recently notified "Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023", the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.