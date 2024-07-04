Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

New criminal laws will be used more against poor, marginalised: Owais

He said there was no mention (in the new laws) about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake

owaisi

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday alleged the three new criminal laws which came into force from July 1, will now be used more against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits.
Addressing a seminar here, Owaisi claimed the three new criminal lawsBharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), will reduce the rights of the common people and give sweeping powers to the police (to take action against anyone).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"These new (criminal) laws will now be used even more than before against the poor, weaker sections, Muslims, Adivasis and Dalits," the Hyderabad MP claimed.
He said there was no mention (in the new laws) about the action to be taken against police if they commit any mistake.
"The new laws are more dangerous than the UAPA--Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the AIMIM chief further said, adding one can imagine how these laws will be used.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Owaisi

Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh, Owaisi, Mahua key names in fourth lap. Full list

BJP Protest

Remove police for "15 seconds": BJP's Navneet Rana to Owaisi brothers

Owaisi, Asaduddin Owaisi

BJP candidate Madhavi Latha files complaint against AIMIM's Owaisi

owaisi

We will continue to oppose CAA, no alliance in Telangana, says Owaisi

owaisi

AIMIM Chief Owaisi approaches SC seeking stay on implementation of CAA

Topics : Owaisi Criminal Law act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon