New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that if the various challenges India faced had been resolved in a timely manner, the country could have become a developed nation before 2047.

He also said the new Parliament building will become a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The Union minister was addressing a gathering at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

The new building has now been designated as the 'Parliament House of India'. After the function, the House proceedings will shift to the new building.

Also Read New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more 19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill Govt likely to introduce Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today WB transport dept to frame guidelines for 2Ws use for commercial purposes The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained Women's Reservation Bill: Where else have seats been reserved for women?