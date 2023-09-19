close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

New Parliament building will become symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat': Goyal

He also said the new Parliament building will become a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Piyush Goyal

The Union minister was addressing a gathering at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 1:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that if the various challenges India faced had been resolved in a timely manner, the country could have become a developed nation before 2047.
He also said the new Parliament building will become a symbol of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.
The Union minister was addressing a gathering at the historic Central Hall of the old Parliament building for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India.
The new building has now been designated as the 'Parliament House of India'. After the function, the House proceedings will shift to the new building.

Also Read

New Parliamentary building explained: Costs, construction, design & more

19 Opposition parties to boycott inauguration of new Parliament building

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Govt likely to introduce Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha today

WB transport dept to frame guidelines for 2Ws use for commercial purposes

The long journey of the Women's Reservation Bill in India explained

Women's Reservation Bill: Where else have seats been reserved for women?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Parliament

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon