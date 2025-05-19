Monday, May 19, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
News viewership on TV soars to 16% during Operation Sindoor: BARC

Television news genre contributed 16% of total viewership during the key days of Operation Sindoor, up from its usual 6%, with Hindi news channels witnessing record GRPs

The average time spent (ATS) on Hindi news rose by 67 per cent to 60 minutes from May 3 to May 9, compared with the ATS in pre-Pahalgam attack weeks. | (Photo: PTI)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

The news genre contributed 16 per cent of television (TV) viewership during the three critical days of Operation Sindoor (May 7 to May 9), compared with its usual contribution of 6 per cent.
 
According to weekly data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), 507 million viewers watched news between May 3 and May 9 (Week 18). This followed the Indian government’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.
 
Hindi-language news in Week 18 reached the highest gross rating point (GRP) of
