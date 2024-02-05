Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12

A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, in Ranchi. PTI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday.
Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12," the advocate general said.
The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CM Soren asks ED to record statement at his office in land scam case

ED issues summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren in money laundering case

ED continues to quiz Hemant Soren, Section 144 clamped near CM's residence

Jharkhand CM Soren moves SC against ED summons in money laundering case

Jharkhand HC dismisses Hemant Soren's petition against ED summons

SC reserves order on Tejashwi's plea seeking transfer of defamation case

Ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren reaches assembly to participate in trust vote

Sri Lanka arrests 23 Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching in its waters

Will forget other things if Gyanvapi, Mathura freed: Ram Mandir treasurer

PM to reply on 'Motion of Thanks' in LS today; BJP MPs asked to be present

Topics : Hemant Soren JMM Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand Assembly Elections Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon