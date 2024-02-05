Next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against ED action on Feb 12

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren addresses a press conference as JMM and Congress alliance lead in the Jharkhand Assembly election results, in Ranchi. PTI

A special PMLA court here will hear a petition by arrested ex-Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren against the ED action on February 12, his counsel Advocate General Rajeev Ranjan said on Monday.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last week in a money laundering case.

"The next hearing on Hemant Soren's petition against the ED action on February 12," the advocate general said.

The special court has allowed Soren to participate in the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday.