No Holi water balloons & pool parties please, we're water-starved Bengaluru

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board wants to conserve every drop of the water of the Cauvery River and borewells

Devotees play with colors at Banke Bihari temple ahead of the upcoming Holi festival, in Vrindavan on Saturday.
Representational Image

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

No pool parties please and no throwing of water and water balloons this Holi if you are a resident of Bengaluru.

The festival of Holi has become a casualty of the water crisis that has engulfed the city with water officials exhorting residents not to waste water.  

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board wants to conserve every drop of the water of the Cauvery River and borewells. A  weak monsoon last year depleted groundwater levels, requiring new borewells to be dug deeper to find water. 
Topics : Holi Water scarcity water scarcity in southern India Bangalore Bengaluru

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

