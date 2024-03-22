No pool parties please and no throwing of water and water balloons this Holi if you are a resident of Bengaluru.

The festival of Holi has become a casualty of the water crisis that has engulfed the city with water officials exhorting residents not to waste water.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board wants to conserve every drop of the water of the Cauvery River and borewells. A weak monsoon last year depleted groundwater levels, requiring new borewells to be dug deeper to find water.



