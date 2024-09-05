Business Standard
Odisha govt gave subsidy of Rs 154 cr to EV owners since FY23: Bibhuti Jena

Odisha govt gave subsidy of Rs 154 cr to EV owners since FY23: Bibhuti Jena

While a subsidy of Rs 8.83 crore was disbursed during 2022-23, it was increased to Rs 57.21 crore during 2023-24

Odisha government | Representative Image credit: X/@CMO_Odisha

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

The Odisha government has so far provided subsidy of Rs 154.27 crore to electric vehicle owners since the 2022-23 financial year, a minister said on Thursday.
The sale of EVs has also shown an increasing trend in Odisha, after the government started giving subsidy from September 1, 2021, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said.
Jena said this in a written statement in the assembly.
While a subsidy of Rs 8.83 crore was disbursed during 2022-23, it was increased to Rs 57.21 crore during 2023-24.
 
The Odisha government has provided subsidy for 14,182 EVs registered during the fiscal year 2022-23, which rose to 36,518 during 2023-24, it said.

During 2024-25 till August, the Odisha government has already distributed subsidies for 38,766 EVs registered in the state, the statement said.
The state is providing a maximum subsidy of Rs 20,000 for each two-wheeler (a subsidy of Rs 5,000 per kilowatt hour), while Rs 30,000 subsidy is being provided for electric-operated three-wheelers, Jena said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

