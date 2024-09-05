Odisha govt gave subsidy of Rs 154 cr to EV owners since FY23: Bibhuti Jena

The Odisha government has so far provided subsidy of Rs 154.27 crore to electric vehicle owners since the 2022-23 financial year, a minister said on Thursday.

The sale of EVs has also shown an increasing trend in Odisha, after the government started giving subsidy from September 1, 2021, Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena said.

Jena said this in a written statement in the assembly.

While a subsidy of Rs 8.83 crore was disbursed during 2022-23, it was increased to Rs 57.21 crore during 2023-24.