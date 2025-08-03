Of migrants, mother tongue, and Mamata Banerjee's move in West Bengal

The political temperature in West Bengal is rising, with state elections scheduled for next year. At the heart of the brewing storm is the Bengali language, as reports of alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrant workers surface from various parts of India. As emotions simmer, the issue has struck a chord in the state where identity politics is at the centre stage for some time.

On July 21, during the annual Martyrs’ Day rally held by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a bhasha andolan — a language movement — invoking memories of the 1952 campaign in