Home / India News / Mamata slams Delhi police for calling Bengali a Bangladeshi language

Mamata slams Delhi police for calling Bengali a Bangladeshi language

Mamata Banerjee called the act 'scandalous' and urged everyone to strongly protest against the government for disrespecting Bengali-speaking people

On July 28, Banerjee said she is not against any language or community and supports unity in diversity. (Photo:PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the Delhi Police of describing Bengali as a "Bangladeshi language", calling it scandalous, anti-national and unconstitutional.

Sharing a letter by Delhi Police on X, Banerjee said, "See now how Delhi police under the direct control of the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is describing Bengali as 'Bangladeshi' language! Bengali, our mother tongue, the language of Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, the language in which our National Anthem and the National Song (the latter by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay) are written, the language in which crores of Indians speak and write, the language which is sanctified and recognised by the Constitution of India, is now described as a Bangladeshi language!!"

 

She called the act 'scandalous' and urged everyone to strongly protest against the government for disrespecting Bengali-speaking people.

"Scandalous, insulting, anti-national, unconstitutional!! This insults all Bengali-speaking people of India. They cannot use this kind of language which degrades and debases us all. We urge immediate strongest possible protests from all against the anti-Bengali Government of India who are using such anti-Constitutional language to insult and humiliate the Bengali-speaking people of India," the post reads.

On July 28, Banerjee said she is not against any language or community and supports unity in diversity.

Addressing the Bhasha Andolan in Birbhum, Mamata Banerjee said, "I am not against any language or divisive policy. We want unity in diversity. Have I told Hindi-speaking people to leave Bengal? I never said that. You are also my friends...There are 1.5 crore migrant workers in Bengal, and 22 lakh people from Bengal work in other states. You should stop your oppression."

A row over the Bengali language surfaced after Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress raised the issue during the 'Shahid Dibas' (Martyrs' Day) celebrations on July 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:33 PM IST

